RWBY: Manga Series Is Making Its Way To The Shonen Jump+ App

Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has recently had a major overhaul in terms of formatting and distributing its content. As of now the physical magazine will be done away with and instead will be able to be accessed online and each series will be released in individual chapters on its website and on its app for free. The best part is that back issues of their series can be accessed with a subscription as well. In mor e news in regards to that, it was announced that Bunta Kunami's, a new series in the franchise, wil be getting its own release on theapp at the end of the month., is a series created by the late Monty Oum, about four girls who gain weapons and abilities that allow them to hunt "Creatures of Grimm". The series was a massive success and, with the help of, managed to create a series based on the property. Excited for the new series to become even more accessible to fans? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! the newmanga premiers onon December 20th.