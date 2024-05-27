SAKAMOTO DAYS Announces January 2025 Premiere Alongside New Promo Video

The official production company for the anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days has announced that the series will premiere in January 2025.

Alongside the premiere window, a new teaser promo video has been revealed. The video provides a glimpse at the members of Sakamoto Shoten, who are the central focus of the story, with Sakamoto Taro at the center, as well as action scenes — which are some of the series' big focal points.

Based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days focuses on retired legendary hitman Taro Sakamoto who has since settled into a quiet and mundane life as a family man. However, when former enemies and colleagues from his hitman days come to seek revenge, Sakamoto must use his exceptional combat skills to protect his loved ones and defeat his adversaries — all while trying to maintain his ordinary facade.

The translated description of the upcoming series from TMS Entertainment teases:

A solid action story about a former legendary hitman, Sakamoto Taro, who fights approaching assassins with his friends to protect the peaceful daily life he lives with his beloved family. The non-stop action of an everyday life x extraordinary assassin, where Sakamoto and his friends go on a rampage, has finally begun!

In addition to the promo video, we also have some new visual key art for the series.

Sakamato Days has been serialized in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump since November 2020. As of November 2023, the manga has over 4 million copies in circulation.

For those looking to enjoy the series in English, you can find it through Viz Media and the Manga Plus online platform. The Manga Plus description reads:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day…he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then… Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood?store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

The Sakamoto Days anime adaptation is produced by TMS Entertainment. The series, based on the original work from Suzuki Yuto, is directed by Masaki Watanabe with series composition by Taku Kishimoto, and character designer by Hiroshi Moriyama. The character of Taro Sakamoto is voiced by Tomokazu Sugita. Are you excited about the Sakamoto Days anime adaptation?