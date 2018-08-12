SCORCHING PING PONG GIRLS Manga Is Ending In February

Author Yagura Asano's sports manga series, Scorching Ping Pong Girls , has revealed its final publication will be on February. Here is more information on the series' last chapter.

Yagura Asano's sports manga series, Scorching Ping Pong Girls, has announced that its last chapter will be out on February in the Tonari no Yuoung Jump web magazine. The manga's latest release is its chapter 28 and also went on Twitter to announce that the next compiled book will be out on March.



Asano has stated that there is uncertainty on where to publish more projects, but will do his best to provide good news for fans. The manga series has 6 volumes out right now and has been publishing on the Jump SQ.19 and Tonari no Young Jump magazines since 2013.



The manga inspired an anime series of the same name that ran from October 3, 2016 to December 19, 2016 and has 12 episodes. Yasuhiro Irie directed the series, Hideyuki Kurata wrote the script, Kinema Citrus animated the project and Crunchyroll has the North American license.