SENRYUU GIRL Manga Series Teases Big Announcement For Its Next Issue
The school slice of life manga series, Senryuu Girl, has a big announcement planned for its next issue. The series is being serialized in the Weekly Shonen Magazine, it has a small advertisement on a page of the magazine. The series also has a Twitter account that is protected right now, it is under the title of "senryu_anime".
There is no official word if this announcement has something to do with an anime adaptation. As soon as more is revealed, we will let you know. This manga series is written and illustrated by Masakuni Igarashi and has been publishing since October 19, 2016 with 7 volumes out right now. Kodansha publishes it and there is no English license at the moment.
Other work by Igarashi (as illustrator) includes Dekoboko Animation, a manga series that ran from June 3, 2015 to September 2, 2015 and has 2 volumes with 14 chapters in total. The series was serialized in the Weekly Shonen Magazine as well.
Yukishiro Nanako is a cute, cheerful high school girl with one peculiar trait - instead of verbal communication, she writes senryu (a type of haiku) poems to relay her thoughts. Together with ex-delinquent Busujima Eiji, they are budding freshmen of the school's Literature Club.
Even though Nanako doesn't talk, with the power of senryu, the adorable pair has no problem enjoying their fun school-life through the tune of 5-7-5 syllables.
Sneryuu Girl is currently publishing in the Weekly Shonen Magazine
