Seven Seas Entertainment Releases Ikuhara Manga PENGUINDRUM VOL 1
It was announced today by Seven Seas Entertainment that they have a new manga available in print and digital formats.
Manga fans have something new to read as Seven Seas has dropped Penguindrum today, a manga title based on an acclaimed anime of the same name. Read on for all the details!
Penguindrum (Manga) Vol 1 is a supernatual mystery series which sees a terminally ill girl be resurrected through mysterious forces at an aquarium.
This work is rated for Teens and based on a critically-acclaimed anime series of the same name by Sailor Moon director Kunihiko Ikuhara. English-speaking fans have long been looking forward to this.
In addition, Penguindrum (Manga) Vol 2 will be released March 10, 2020 - with the novel of the series being released in May of that same year.
Are you excited to check this story out? Let us know below!
Kanba and Shoma live with their terminally ill little sister, Himari. One day, they all visit the aquarium, but Himari suddenly dies! Then a voice cries, “Survival Tactic!” and she resurrects wearing a penguin hat...?!
Penguindrum (Manga) Vol 1 is available now!
