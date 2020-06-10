SHAMAN KING: The Complete Series Is Available Today On Digital

The iconic manga series, Shaman King , is finally available in the west to read in its entirety! Hit the jump to learn more about this fantastic collection!

With a new anime on the horizon and all of the past manga chapters coming to the west, the Shaman King franchise seems to be going through a renaissance of sorts, and fans are loving it! However, after the long wait, today is finally the day that fans in the west will finally be able to complete the story that has taken far too long to be completed overseas.

According to creator Hiroyuki Takei, “It’s been over 10 years since I’ve completed Shaman King. But finally –– at last –– I can deliver the true ending to the story to the fans in America,” mainly due to the fact that the series has never been fully completed in America, with its last three chapters never translated. Takei also added, “It’s a message from my heart, and I think it’s a particularly important one in this day and age. I hope that it’ll reach the hearts of many comrades.”

With the first of 35 chapters beginning what will be one of the biggest collections of manga coming to the west, now is the best time to learn more about Shaman King. While there will still be some time before a physical release comes to the west, rest assured that eh fans of collecting will be able to get their hands on every copy when the time comes.

Will you be spending the day reading Shaman King? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!





In the world of Shaman King, shamans possess mysterious powers that allow them to commune with gods, spirits, and even the dead…and Manta Oyamada's about to learn all about them, because his class just welcomed a new transfer student: Yoh Asakura, a boy from way off in Izumo…and a shaman in training!



Shaman King is available to read on ComiXology, Kindle, and Amazon Prime today!