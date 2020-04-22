SKULL-FACE BOOKSELLER HONDA-SAN VOLUME ONE: A Spoiler-Filled Review Of Yen Press' Wacky Manga

Yen Press recently shared a review copy of Skull-Face Bookseller Honda-San Volume One with us so that we can share our honest thoughts with you. Check it out below to get the full scoop on this fun title!

Skull-Face Bookseller Honda-San Volume One is a manga title that is every bit as insane as the name brandished on its cover. At first glance anyone is able to tell just how wacky and hilarious the book is, and the pages do not disappoint.

Yen Press was nice enough to share a copy of Volume One of this series so that we can break it down for you. We enjoyed it thoroughly, front to back, and here's the spoiler-filled reasons why.

Skull-Face Bookseller Honda-San Volume One follows the titular character Honda-San as she faces the exhilirating and exciting world of bookstore sales. Despite having the Skull-Face that the name of the book suggests, Honda-San is very timid and kind -- though she easily becomes animated at the drop of a dime when it comes to the exhausting things her job entails.

The title manages to find the perfect apex of a hilarious story and providing a true look at what its like to actually be a bookseller rather than the image people have in their minds -- specifically a manga bookseller in Japan. From Yaoi fans to out-of-stock title crises to customer service seminars, the book is easily understood by anyone who has worked in a bookstore setting, or anyone familiar with comic and manga shops at all.

The out-there concept and comedic draw of Skull-Face Bookseller Honda-San Volume One may be what draws readers in, but the personality of the characters and the real-life situations beg them to stay. With a strong story that isn't too heavy to take in and can be easily put down and picked back up at any time, this book is a perfect recommendation for both bingers and casual readers. - Five out of five.

Will you be checking out Skull-Faced Bookseller Honda-San Volume 1? Take a look at the cover art and synopsis below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Ever wonder what it's like to sell comics at a Japanese bookstore? Honda provides a hilarious firsthand account from the front lines! Whether it's handling the store, out-of-print books, or enthusiastic manga fans, Honda takes on every challenge!