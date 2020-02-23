SMOKIN' PARADE: Manga Series Has Reached Its Final Arc
After the massive success of Jinsei Kataoka and Kazuma Kondou's Deadman Wonderland, a series which even had its own anime adaptation, the duo was able to work on another exciteing series. That series was titled Smokin' Parade. A steampunk action series that was released in 2015, in the pages of Kadokawa's Shonen Ace magazine.
Steampunk action manga series, Smokin' Parade, is entering its final arc. Hit the jump to learn more about the series from the Deadman Wonderland creators.
The series follows a young man who is taken to a dark world of murder, conspiracy and science. The series has been a massive succes and has released six volumes, so far, with the seventh coming in March and the Eighth in July. An announcement came, from the Japanese retail company, Animate's, Twitter; that states that the series has entered its final arc.
With no timeline as to how long the series will be going on for. Fans can expect a conclusion coming pretty soon. Sad to see the series end? Excited to see what will be coming? Shar eyour thoughts in the comments!
