SMOKIN' PARADE: Manga Series Has Reached Its Final Arc

After the massive success of Jinsei Kataoka and Kazuma Kondou's, a series which even had its own anime adaptation, the duo was able to work on another exciteing series. That series was titled. A steampunk action series that was released in 2015, in the pages ofShonen Ace magazine.The series follows a young man who is taken to a dark world of murder, conspiracy and science. The series has been a massive succes and has released six volumes, so far, with the seventh coming in March and the Eighth in July. An announcement came, from the Japanese retail company, Animate's, Twitter; that states that the series has entered its final arc.With no timeline as to how long the series will be going on for. Fans can expect a conclusion coming pretty soon.