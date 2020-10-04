SNOW WHITE WITH THE RED HAIR VOLUME 7: Fans Can Pre-Order Their Copy Ahead Of Next Month's Release

During the quarantine many people have been home which gives manga readers time to check out new things. With a May release, fans are able to pre-order Snow White with the Red Hair Volume 7. Check it out!

Sorata Akiduki most recent installment in the Snow White with the Red Hair manga series is due out next month. Clocking in at 192 pages, the seventh volume is set to release in roughly three weeks with a May 5th date.

Fans who want to continue along with Shirayuki, Zen, and the others are able to do so in Volume 7 of Snow White with the Red Hair don't have to wait until May to lock down their copy, as the Shojo Beat title is currently available for pre-order through Viz Media. Costing less than ten dollars, readers interesting in checking out this title or regular fans of this series may want to snag their copies now.

The adventure continues in Clarine on Palace Exhibition Day which is the only day a year that the Palace is open to the public, making for an interesting plot-point. Unfortunatly for Shirayuki, the more Zen acts like the Prince he his, the more distance she feels between them.

Are you interested in reading Snow White with the Red Hair Volume 7? Let us know what you think in the usual spot after checking out the cover art and synopsis below!

Finally rid of the Claw of the Sea, Shirayuki and company return to Clarines—just in time for Palace Exhibition Day, the one day the palace is open to the public. But as Zen, bedecked in fancy garb, performs his princely duties, Shirayuki realizes how wide the gap between them truly is.