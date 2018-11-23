SOFT METAL VAMPIRE: Manga Series Planning To Publish Final Chapter
In the world of Soft Metal Vampire, the human race is all but extinguished; vampires rule the world and those humans that are left do the bidding of the vampires. Miika Itsuki is one of thise humans and her life changes completely after meeting a young vampire named Sunabe Alan. The series was created by Hiroki Endo and released in Kodansha's Afternoon magazine. The series premiered in the magazine in 2016 and has ran for just over two years. It was recently announced that the series would be coming to an end, however, at the end of December.
Soft Metal Vampire is a series about a young girl who meets a young vampire in a world ruled by his species. Recently the series announced it would be ending. Hit the jump for details!
With up to five compiled volumes, so far, under its belt. Soft Metal Vampire has had a pretty successful run before its completion. Excited to see the how the series will end? Share your thoughts in the comments section!
