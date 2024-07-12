SOLO LEVELING: RAGNAROK Webtoon Adaptation Reportedly Releasing In August

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, the highly awaited sequel to Solo Leveling, finally has a release date, although it has not yet been formally announced.

According to a post on Reddit, the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webtoon adaptation is expected to release on August 1, 2024. This is according to the government site representing the National Library of Korea, which has an ISBN listing for the webtoon.

Based on the web novel written by Daum, the Solo leveling: Ragnarok sequel series is being adapted by Redice Studio with JIN listed as the webtoon artist. As the release date has yet to be officially announced, we still don't know which platform Solo Leveling: Ragnarok will be released on. The series is licensed by D&C Media, which suggests it will be published on KakaoPage or KakaoWebtoon.

The Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webtoon adaptation was first announced back in October 2023 by D&C Media CEO Hyun-Ho Shin. The English release for the sequel has still not been announced, though expected at some point.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is a spinoff and sequel series of Solo Leveling. Written by Daul and released in April 2023, the side story is set five years after the original events and follows Sung Su-Ho, the son of Sung Jin-woo. While Sung Su-Ho has inherited his father's powers as the Shadow Monarch, they were locked away as a child so he could live a normal life. During his third year of university, a near-death experience awakens these powers, leading to Su-ho's adventures to become a Hunter in order to face the new threat.

Meanwhile, the Solo Leveling anime adaptation, which is based on the web novel written by Chugong, is gearing up for its second season. The first season of the series, which was produced by A-1 Pictures, aired from January to March 2024. It was met with rave reviews, including a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and an impressive 82% Audience Score. The series synopsis reads:

They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way. Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

Following the conclusion of its first season, it was confirmed that the anime would return for a second season, titled Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-.

The highly anticipated second season received a new teaser trailer during Anime Expo 2024 earlier this month. Director Shunsuke Nakashige is returning to helm the latest season at A-1 Pictures.