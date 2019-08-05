Takehiko Inoue To Resume REAL Wheelchair Basketball Manga After 5-Year Hiatus
Manga creator Takehiko Inoue clearly has a love of basketball, following up his critically-acclaimed Slam Dunk basketball manga with Buzzer Beater and then Real.
Takehiko Inoue, best known for his other basketball manga, Slam Dunk, will resume work on Real in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine this May after
While the previous two titles have been wrapped up, Real has been ongoing since 1999, however, for undisclosed reasons, Inoue hasn't published a new chapter since 2014. Likewise, Inoue's samurai manga, Vagabond, has been on hiatus since 2015. Hopefully, Real's return is a sign that that Inoue will also begin work anew on Vagabond.
Real will resume in the 25th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump seinen magazine which hits Japanese newsstands on May 23.
A motorcycle accident, bone cancer, a speeding truck crashing into a boy on a stolen bicycle--tragic life-changing events turn the worlds of three young men upside down. These three very different personalities have only one thing in common--their passion for basketball.
