TEASING MASTER TAKAGI-SAN Manga Has An Announcement Coming

The official Gessan magazine has announced via its cover that the comedy slice of life manga series, Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san, will announce something in its February issue. Author Souichirou Yamamoto's manga inspired an anime series of the same name that aired from January 8, 2018 to March 26, 2018 and has 12 episodes.
This tease has fans talking about the possibility of a second season and even talks of a Netflix live-action adaptation. The Gessan magazine will reveal what this is all about on the February 2019 issue. There is no confirmation on what the announcement is about, however, as soon as something is revealed, we will let you know.
The anime series was animated by studio Shin-Ei Animation, Funimation has the North American license, Takahiro Enomoto is the sound director, Touko Machida/fumi Tsubota wrote the script. The series also has an OVA that aired on July 12, 2018 and was animated by the same studio as well as featured the same cast.
With a smirk, the mischievous middle school boy Nishikata glances over at Takagi, the girl seated next to him in class. He has just devised a master plan to finally get back at her for all the merciless teasing inflicted upon him. As he is about to set his plan into motion, Takagi intervenes with a single comment that halts Nishikata right in his tracks. She had turned the tables on him yet again.
"If you blush, you lose." That has been the unwritten rule set between the two ever since they encountered one another in middle school. Day after day, loss after loss, Nishikata strives to see Takagi red with embarrassment, but his futile attempts are only met by further ridicule. Beyond this vicious cycle of trying to outwit one another, will their relationship ever evolve?
Teasing Master Takagi-san anime can be found in Crunchyroll
