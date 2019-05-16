TENJIN: Fighter Pilot Manga Series Announces Conclusion
In 2013, Yoichi Komori, Muneaki Taoka, and Tsubasa Sugie launched Tenjin; a series about a young man with dreams to become a fighter pilot, just like his father. The series began on what would end up becoming the Shonen Jump+ app and, as of now has entered its "third season" and achieved 62 chapters! The series has also garnered about 11 compiled volumes to boot.
Fighter pilot manga, Tenjin, has announced its approaching conclusion. Hit the jump to see when the series will be publishing its final chapter!
Recently, it was announced by the creators that the series would be ending on its next chapter at the end of the month. Excited for the conclusion to the series? Share your thoughts in the comments! Tenjin concludes on May 29th.
