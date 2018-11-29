TERRAFORMARS: Manga Series To Go Back On Another Hiatus
Yu Sasuga began his manga series Terraformars, with Kenichi Tachibana, in 2011 and the series was sccessful enough to have its own anime spinoff and two OVA series as well. The series runs in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump and has so far, 22 compiled volumes. While the series has been successful, it has also ben put on numerous hiatuses de to Sasuga's health issues. Sadly, this has happened yet again as it was announced in the maagazine that the series would be going on hiatus.
Manga series Terrformars recently returned from a hiatus. Well as of now a new update has revealed the series will be going on yet another hiatus this year.
As of now the series has gone on hiatus in 2017 and also this April; only recently returnign from September to November of this year. The bright side is that the magazine did say when it would announce the series' return within its pages. That being said lets wish Yu Sasuga a speedy recovery as we wait for a new chapter of Terraformars!
