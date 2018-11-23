THE FULL-TIME WIFE ESCAPIST Manga Series Will Be Back In January

The official Kodansha Kiss magazine has announced that author Tsunami Umino's romance manga series, The Full-Time Wife Escapist, will continue publishing in January 2019. The magazine will continue the manga with its March issue and also states that fans should stay tuned for more news.



The series revolves around two characters, Mikuri Moriyama and Hiramasa Tsuzaki. The series has been publishing since November 9, 2012 in Kodansha's Kiss magazine and has 9 volumes out right now. The story has the two protagonists live together and has Hiramasa fall in love with Mikuri after creating a contract marriage.



The manga has a live-action adaptation of the same title that started broadcast in TBS back in October 2016. Yui Aragaki as Moriyama and Gen Hoshino as Tsuzaki Hiramasa are the leads. The series has had these directors: Fuminori kaneko, Yasuharu Ishii and Nobuhiro Doi. The writers are Akiko Nogi and Tsunami Umino.