The GOLDEN KAMUY Manga Has Won The 22nd Osamu Cultural Prize's Top Award
Today the Asahi Shimbun paper announced the winners for the 2nd Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards. The three winners are Golden Kamuy as the Grand Prize winner, Beastars for the new creator prize and Oya-san to Boku received the short work prize. Read up about these 3 winners down below:
Golden Kamuy won the Grand Prize at the 22nd Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards.
Golden Kamuy synopsis: A soldier who was famous for his prowess in the Russo-Japanese War now heads to Hokkaido for the gold rush for a certain purpose. In search of a vast treasure hidden by the Ainu people, he faces criminals and the overwhelming power of mother nature. There, he meets an Ainu girl who saves his life.
Beastars won the New Creator Prize at the 22nd Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards.
Beastars synopsis: The manga takes place in a world of carnivores and herbivores, where there is a lot of hope, love, and anxiety. Regoshi is a wolf who is a member of Cherryton Academy's drama club, and even though he's a wolf, he's very sensitive. The manga follows the adolescent life of Regoshi and many other animals.
Oya-san to Boku won the Short Work Prize at the the 22nd Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards.
Oya-san to Boku synopsis: The manga is based on the author's real life experiences with his landlady. Oya-san to Boku is Yabe's debut manga. He is best known as part of the comedy duo Karateka.
The committee also awarded the Special Prize to Tetsuya Chiba (Ashita no Joe) for his contributions to manga culture over the years.
What are your thoughts on the winners? Have you read any of these mangas? Let us know what series you think should have won down below!
