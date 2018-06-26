The Hype Train Is Full Speed Ahead for EDEN ZERO Manga

The hype train for Eden Zero, Hiro Mashima's latest manga, is full steam ahead after the creator took to Twitter to make some changes and to release a statement.

Eden Zero, the new manga from Fairy Tail author, Hiro Mashima, is currently riding on the hype train. Mashima recently took to Twitter like always, but this time instead of telling fans to not illegally read his new manga, he’s telling them to get hyped.



To get the hype train up and running, Mashima updated his Twitter profile with an image of the protagonist of Eden Zero. Before the removal, Natsu was the one who took command of this section of his Twitter account.



It only goes to show where Mashima’s mentality is right now as he slowly moves away from all things Fairy Tail.



The popular author then went on to ask fans if they have adapted themselves to the new changes to his Twitter account. Another clear sign of things to come, and that the first chapter of Eden Zero is right around the corner.

When is Eden Zero coming out? In a special message to his fans not too long ago, Hiro Mashima made it clear that Eden Zero will come out on June 26, which is today.



"I’m bringing you my next series pretty soon! I can assure you it’s going to be full of surprises and excitement. Please look forward to it on June 26!"



Now, when it comes down to the story of Eden Zero, this is something we have no information on as of yet, but we’ll sure to let you know what it’s all about as soon as we’ve read the first chapter.



We can only hope this manga is just as fun to read as Fairy Tail. It’s not going to be easy to step ahead of a previous success, but with Mashima at the helm of this thing, anything is possible from our point of view.

