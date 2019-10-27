The Latest Weekly Shonen Jump Issue Reveals That The HAIKYU!! Manga Has Entered Its Final ARC
The latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has revealed that Kaikyu! has entered its final arc. The volleyball manga recently made waves with news of a return of the anime series this January. A special OVA will also be released in December which bridges the gap between season 4 and season 4.
There's going to be a sizable hole to fill in the sports shonen genre when Haruichi Furudate's Haikyu!! manga spikes its final volleyball.
Veteran manga readers are likely already aware that "final arc" is a rather broad term that can mean that a series could be ending in the next few months or continue on for a number of years.
Haruichi Furudate began his ongoing volleyball manga in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump back in February 2012. To date, 39 collcted volumes (363 chapters) have been released. Production I.G. has produced three anime seasons based on the manga, totalling 60 episodes- along with 4 previous OVA specials. The first three seasons covered the first 189 manga chapters.
VIZ media translates and releases the manga in North America simultaneously with the release of new chapters in Japan.
