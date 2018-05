The NORAGAMI Manga Is Set To Return This July After A 14-Month Hiatus

After a little over a year of waiting, it has finally been confirmed that Adachitoka's Noragami manga will be landing back in the pages Shonen after 14 months of hiatus.

