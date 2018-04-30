The NORAGAMI Manga Is Set To Return This July After A 14-Month Hiatus
Noragami, a manga written by Adachitoka, has recently been on a hiatus for a little over a year. It was finally announced that come the July issue of Weekly Shonen magazine, which releases on June. 6th, we will see the return of the long-awaited manga!
After a little over a year of waiting, it has finally been confirmed that Adachitoka's Noragami manga will be landing back in the pages Shonen after 14 months of hiatus.
While more details can be found on the Weekly Shonen Magazine and a feature on the cover, this battle fantasy manga will surely be a welcome return to the lineup. You can also expect the 19th volume to be released on August 17th!
Excited for another manga to return from hiatus? Noragami hits shelves this June!
