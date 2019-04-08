THE PROMISED NEVERLAND Manga Is Entering The Climax Of The Final Arc

The upcoming double issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump manga magazine is teasing that Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland manga is closer than ever to wrapping up.

A double issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump manga magazine hits newsstands on Monday and it reportedly reveals that writer Kaiu Shirai and illustrator Posuka Demizu's Yakusoku no Nebārando aka The Promised Neverland seinen manga is entering the "climax of the final arc."



The magna series began in August 2016 and has released 15 collected volumes to date. A 12-episode TV anime series was released during the Winter 2019 anime season from Studio CloverWorks. A second season was confirmed and will begin airing episodes some time in 2020.



Previously, Shirai gave statements that he would like the series to be 20-30 volumes in length, which could be an indication that even though the series is entering the climax of the final arc, there's still a lot of story still left to cover. If it ends at exactly 20 volumes, that would theoretically see the series wrapped up some time in June/July 2020.



THE PROMISED NEVERLAND Synopsis

Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn. One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.







