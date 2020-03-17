THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: Manga Announces Its Conclusion This Spring

The hit shonen series, The Seven Deadly Sins, will finally be reaching its end. Hit the jump for more details on when to catch the final chapter!

The Seven Deadly Sins, created by Nakaba Suzuki, launched back in 2012 within the pages of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine. At the time, no one possibly could have suspected that the series would have been such a massive hit, running for 8 years and even spawning a successful anime. Now, as the month draws to a close, so does the hit series.

After over 300 chapters, it was announced that Suzuki's series would be taking its final bow before the beginning of April. This did not come as much of a shock to some, as the series had been preparing for its climax since 2018, but it will still be missed by many and regarded as one of the best manga in the 21st century.

Sad to see the series end? Curious what the next project Suzuki will tackle is? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! The Seven Deadly Sins releases its final chapter on March 25th.