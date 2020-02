THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: The Manga's Final Volume Has Revealed When It Is Coming

In 2012,'s Weekly Shonen Jump released Nakaba Suzuki's. The series was a massive success and even spawned a highly rated anime series and film. Originally, the series was supposed to end a little over a year ago but decided to continue after, with the plan to end a bit after chapter 40.Recently, news was released that the series was finally approaching its final chapter, with no suprise, at chapter 41. This news comes with the added promise that the side stories for the other characters would conclude, in time, after Suzuki begins "serializing a new work".Excited for the conclusion? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! The final chapter of, releases on May 15th!