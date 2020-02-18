 THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: The Manga's Final Volume Has Revealed When It Is Coming
Hit manga series, The Seven Deadly Sins, has announced that its conclusion will be coming a lot sooner than one may think. Hit the jumpt ot find out when!

In 2012, Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Jump released Nakaba Suzuki's The Seven Deadly Sins. The series was a massive success and even spawned a highly rated anime series and film. Originally, the series was supposed to end a little over a year ago but decided to continue after, with the plan to end a bit after chapter 40. 


Recently, news was released that the series was finally approaching its final chapter, with no suprise, at chapter 41. This news comes with the added promise that the side stories for the other characters would conclude, in time, after Suzuki begins "serializing a new work".

Excited for the conclusion? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! The final chapter of The Seven Deadly Sins, releases on May 15th!
