The TALES OF BESERIA Manga Series Is Set To End Soon
Bandai Namco Entertainment's RPG series Tales of Beseria has had its manga counterpart, created by Nobu Aonagi, announced of its forthcoming conclusion. Aonagi stated on his twitter that the manga adaption of the video game will be reaching its conclusion in just two more chapters. The series released in 2016 within the pages of Ichijinsha's Monthly Comic Rex magazine. Now after two years the series would finally reach the conclusion that the game has. For those who never played the game and may be interested in the manga; Bandai Namco's synopsis can be viewed below.
The manga series based on the Playstation video game, Tales Of Beseria, has primed itself to end in only a couple of chapters. Hit the jump for details.
Synopsis: "A tale of emotion versus reason…
In Tales of Berseria, players embark on a journey of self-discovery as they assume the role of Velvet, a young woman whose once kind demeanor has been replaced and overcome with a festering anger and hatred after a traumatic experience three years prior to the events within Tales of Berseria. Velvet will join a crew of pirates as they sail across the sea and visit the many islands that make up the sacred kingdom of Midgand in an all-new adventure developed by the celebrated team behind the Tales of series."
Interested in following up on the series before its conclusion? The first two compiled volumes of the series are out now, while the third volume will be releasing August 3rd. Should no hiatuses take place expect the Tales of Beserisa series to end in the October issue of Monthly Comic Rex, on August 27th.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]