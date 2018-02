The TOKYO GHOUL:RE Manga Series Has Reached Its Final Arc

On the wrap-around jacket band for the fourteenth compiled volume of Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul:re manga, it was advertised on the volume as the "plunge into the final arc." Referring to the arc as the final arc. The volume shipped on January 19th, and the 15th volume is slated for March 19th! Here is a quick peek at the cover of the 14th volume for your viewing pleasure!Ishida first serialized Tokyo Ghoul in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump from 2011 to 2014, and is now serializing Tokyo Ghoul:re. The manga series have a combined 34 million copies in print worldwide.Viz Media has also licensed the Tokyo Ghoul:re sequel series, and it released the manga's second volume in December. Viz Media previously released all 14 volumes of the original Tokyo Ghoul manga in English.