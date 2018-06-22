The TSUREDURE CHILDREN Manga Will Be Ending In Just Three Chapters
Tsuredure Children is a manga series about the complications and truth of relationships in a high school setting. The series has been so praised that it even spawned anime shorts based on the manga. Now, according to the Twitter of creator Toshiya Wakabayashi, the series would be, in fact, ending in just three chapters. If there are no delays, the series will be ending in the 32nd issue of Kodansha's Weekly shonen Magazine on July 11th. The final three chapters will be titled "Renai Master (romance master)", "Ame (Rain)" and "Kokuhaku (Confession)".
The hit series, Tsuredure Children, has recently confirmed that the manga hit will be ending its series in just three short chapters.
With a series that ran from 2012 and was dedicated to "those who can't say 'I Love You". Will you be sad to see this highly relateable and influential manga end? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Make sure to still catch the english dub of the anime on FUNimation and the subbed version on Crunchyroll!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]