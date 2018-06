The TSUREDURE CHILDREN Manga Will Be Ending In Just Three Chapters

is a manga series about the complications and truth of relationships in a high school setting. The series has been so praised that it even spawned anime shorts based on the manga. Now, according to the Twitter of creator Toshiya Wakabayashi, the series would be, in fact, ending in just three chapters. If there are no delays, the series will be ending in the 32nd issue ofon July 11th. The final three chapters will be titled "Renai Master (romance master)", "Ame (Rain)" and "Kokuhaku (Confession)".With a series that ran from 2012 and was dedicated to "those who can't say 'I Love You". Will you be sad to see this highly relateable and influential manga end? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Make sure to still catch the english dub of the anime onand the subbed version on