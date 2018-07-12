THERE ARE TIMES I CANNOT HOLD IT, EVEN IF I'M A FATHER Manga Gets Anime Adaptation

Author Serina Seo's romance manga series, There are Times I Cannot Hold It, Even If I'm a Father , has announced its anime adaptation. Here is more information on the series.

ComicFesta and Tokyo MX have announced that the romance manga series There are Times I Cannot Hold It, Even If I'm a Father is getting an anime adaptation. An official site for the series is now up and running, and the staff/cast has been revealed as well.



The anime will premiere its short version on January 7, 2019 in Tokyo MX and the full version will be running on Comic Festa Anime Zone. These two networks will broadcast different versions of the show but will use the same cast and Ryouhei Rui's voice actor has not been revealed yet.



Staff

Director: Mitsutaka Noshitani

Script: Ayumu Saitou

Character Design: Taihei Nagai

Sound Director: Takahiro Enomoto

Sound Production: Magic Bus

Production Cooperation: Picante Circus

Production: Suiseisha



Cast

Kouya Asumi: Masahiro Yamanaka Keiichi Naruse: Junta Terashima Ichika Naruse: Nozomi Furuki



The theme song is titled "Home sweet Home" by Masahiro Ymanaka and Junta Terashima. There will be an event on December 30 that will separate the two versions of the show and the two voice actors mentioned before will appear in the second part of the event.



The manga series that inspired this anime is written and illustrated by Serina Seo, it has been publishing since July 2017 in Comic Festa and has 16 chapters out right now. Glanz BL Comics began releasing the physical version of the manga on May 18 and its second volumes will be out on December 18.