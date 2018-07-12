THERE ARE TIMES I CANNOT HOLD IT, EVEN IF I'M A FATHER Manga Gets Anime Adaptation

ComicFesta and Tokyo MX have announced that the romance manga series There are Times I Cannot Hold It, Even If I'm a Father is getting an anime adaptation. An official site for the series is now up and running, and the staff/cast has been revealed as well.
The anime will premiere its short version on January 7, 2019 in Tokyo MX and the full version will be running on Comic Festa Anime Zone. These two networks will broadcast different versions of the show but will use the same cast and Ryouhei Rui's voice actor has not been revealed yet.
Staff
Director: Mitsutaka Noshitani
Script: Ayumu Saitou
Character Design: Taihei Nagai
Sound Director: Takahiro Enomoto
Sound Production: Magic Bus
Production Cooperation: Picante Circus
Production: Suiseisha
Cast
Kouya Asumi: Masahiro Yamanaka
Keiichi Naruse: Junta Terashima
Ichika Naruse: Nozomi Furuki
The theme song is titled "Home sweet Home" by Masahiro Ymanaka and Junta Terashima. There will be an event on December 30 that will separate the two versions of the show and the two voice actors mentioned before will appear in the second part of the event.
The manga series that inspired this anime is written and illustrated by Serina Seo, it has been publishing since July 2017 in Comic Festa and has 16 chapters out right now. Glanz BL Comics began releasing the physical version of the manga on May 18 and its second volumes will be out on December 18.
University student Asumi came to Naruse household to be a housekeeper for his part-time job. The family consists of a single-father and a son Ichika. Among them, the father Naruse is too sexy for Asumi!! Even if he is not gay, Asumi gets conscious of Keiichi, and when he noticed that Keiichi is sexually unsatisfied by noticing him watching adult video in his room, he would unconsciously get tempted to attack him…! "Naruse-san, you're too sexy for a father with a child...!"
There are Times I Cannot Hold It, Even If I'm a Father is out on January 7, 2019
