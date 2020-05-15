TOILET-BOUND HANAKO-KUN Volume One: Reviewing The Thrilling Supernatural Manga From Yen Press

With news being slow due to the quarantine, Yen Press has shared some of their manga titles with us to review for you! Check out what we thought about the first volume of Toilet-bound Hanako-Kun below!

Yen Press is known for publishing a number of manga titles. These include Your Name, After School Bitchcraft, Combatants will be Dispatched, Delicious In Dungeon, Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, and countless more.

Because of the current crisis due to the virus, the social restrictions have led to much less media being released, and in turn less news about things like new manga, anime, games, and television shows -- other than the countless delay updates, of course. To counteract this, Yen Press has sent review copies of several of their titles to us so we can share our thoughts with you.

This particular review dives into the first volume of Toilet-bound Hanako-Kun, a supernatural-themed mystery manga from Aidalro. It surrounds the seven rumors at Kamome Academy, particularly the one regarding the wish-granting, toilet-bound girl in the girl's bathroom named Hanako-san.

Our protagonist, Nene Yashiro, is a schoolgirl with fantasies of romance and love, and she sets out to find Hanako-san and have her wish granted. Unbeknownst to her, however, Hanako-san turns out to be Hanako-kun -- meaning the person in the girl's bathroom isn't a girl at all, but a boy instead!

Hanako-kun is a supernatural being and he helps guide Nene through the different mysteries around the school. These include faeries, stairs that cause strange disappearances, and even mermaids, filling the title with plenty of magic that is sure to delight lovers of fantasy and supernatural beings.

I wasn't expecting to be into this one, but once I discovered the actual premise and looked beyond the silly name, I got hooked on Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun immediately, flying through the five chapters in Volume One twice over.

All of the fantastical happenings around the school gave me a real Harry Potter Hogwarts vibe, which was not a bad thing at all. The only thing that bothers me is waiting on the next installment.

For anyone who is confused by the name of Toilet-bound Hanako-Kun, a quick peek beyond the cover is enough to hook any fan of supernatural and magical stories. The cratures and magic contained within are a perfect example of why we read in the first place -- to escape to a better, fuller, and more interesting world. - Five out of five.

"Hanako-san, Hanako-san...are you there?"

At Kamome Academy, rumors abound about the school's Seven Mysteries, one of which is Hanako-san. Said to occupy the third stall of the third floor girls' bathroom in the old school building, Hanako-san grants any wish when summoned.

Nene Yashiro, an occult-loving high school girl who dreams of romance, ventures into this haunted bathroom...but the Hanako-san she meets there is nothing like she imagined! Kamome Academy's Hanako-san...is a boy!



Toilet-bound Hanako-Kun Volume One is now available for $6.99 from Yen Press and can be ordered here.