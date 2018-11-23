TOJUSHI BESTIALIOUS: Creator Is Ending The Manga Series
What began as a two-part short in Weekly Shonen Sunday, back in 2011, eventually became an entire series in Shogakukan's Shonen Sunday S, in 2015. The series in question is Masasumi Kakizaki's Tojushi Beastialious. A "historical spectacle" manga series that revolves around the story of gladiators who fight in ancient Rome. As of now the sereis has six compiled volumes to its name and was recently announced to be ending at the end of the year.
Long running manga series Tojushi Bestialious is set to end after almost ten years in publication. Hit the jump for more details on the final chapter.
As of now the creator has stated the series would be releasing its final chapter on Christmas of this year. Sad to see the series end? Share your thoughts in the comics below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]