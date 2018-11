TOJUSHI BESTIALIOUS: Creator Is Ending The Manga Series

What began as a two-part short in Weekly Shonen Sunday, back in 2011, eventually became an entire series inShonen Sunday S, in 2015. The series in question is Masasumi Kakizaki's. A "historical spectacle" manga series that revolves around the story of gladiators who fight in ancient Rome. As of now the sereis has six compiled volumes to its name and was recently announced to be ending at the end of the year.As of now the creator has stated the series would be releasing its final chapter on Christmas of this year. Sad to see the series end? Share your thoughts in the comics below!