TOJUSHI BESTIALIOUS: Creator Is Ending The Manga Series

Pictures

Long running manga series Tojushi Bestialious is set to end after almost ten years in publication. Hit the jump for more details on the final chapter.

marvelfreek94 | 11/23/2018
Filed Under: "Manga" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
What began as a two-part short in Weekly Shonen Sunday, back in 2011, eventually became an entire series in Shogakukan's Shonen Sunday S, in 2015. The series in question is Masasumi Kakizaki's Tojushi Beastialious. A "historical spectacle" manga series that revolves around the story of gladiators who fight in ancient Rome. As of now the sereis has six compiled volumes to its name and was recently announced to be ending at the end of the year. 



As of now the creator has stated the series would be releasing its final chapter on Christmas of this year. Sad to see the series end? Share your thoughts in the comics below! 
