TONARI NO KASHIWAGI-SAN Manga Series Is Getting A Sequel

The official Manga Time Kirara Forward website has announced that author Kinusa Shimotsuki's school romance manga series, Tonari no Kashiwagi-san, will be getting a sequel in November. The sequel is titled Tonari no Kashiwagi-san after days and will be published in the December issue of the magazine on November 24. This story will focus on the characters living their college life.



The prequel, Tonari no Kashiwagi-san, published from September 2009 to August 2016 with a total of 12 volumes and 84 chapters. Kinusa Shimotsuki wrote the story and drew the illustrations, Manga Time Kirara Forward did the serialization.



A motion comic or as it is better known, a Manga 2.5, was produced for this series and had 11 episodes. As soon as more information on the sequel pops up, we will let you know.