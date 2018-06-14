TRINITY SEVEN Is Teasing At A 'Super Important Announcement' In July
Last week in the July issue of Kadokawa's Monthly Dragon Age magazine, there was an announcement that Kenji Saito and Akinari Nao's Trinity Seven manga will have a "super important announcement" in the magazine's next issue on July 9th. The manga is also going to have a color opening page in the issue, and will be featured on the magazine's front cover.
Saito and Nao debuted the manga in the Monthly Dragon Age magazine back in 2011. Kadokawa published the manga's 18th compiled book volume earlier this year on February 9th, and will publish the 19th volume on July 9th which is when the important announcement will hit.
Yen Press publishes the series and describes it as:
Arata Kasuga transfers to the Royal Biblia Academy to solve the mystery of the destruction that is ravaging the world and—more importantly—has stolen his cousin Hijiri from him. It's a tough road that lies ahead of Arata, but nothing's impossible when you have seven beautiful girls—each a master of her own magical art — at your side!
