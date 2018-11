TSUBAKI-CHO LONELY PLANET: Manga Series Is Set To End

When Fumi Ohno is evicted from her house, due to the fact that her father has many debts, she is forced by circumstance to work as a live-in housekeeper for a novelist who is both popular and a shut-in. This is the plot of Mika Yamamori's. The series which began back in May of 2015, has been running in the pages ofMargaret Magazine, ever since. Yamamori has recently announced that the series would be ending as soon as next March.The series had massive success, especially for the female reader crowd, and has over 3.35 million copies in print. Sad to see the series end? Or maybe plan on catching up on it before the conclusion? Share your thoughts in the comments!