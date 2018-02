TSUREDURE CHILDREN Manga Creator Announces That The 4-Koma Manga Will End In 2 More Volumes

Studio Gokumi's adaptation of Toshiya Wakabayashi's 4-koma online manga(Tsuredure Children) came out of nowhere to win over many hearts when it premiered last July. However, in a recently deleted Tweet , Wakabayashi revealed that he's ending the manga with the release of its 12th volume, which will hit retailer shelves in Japan in June or July. The manga's 11th volume is set for release on March 16.Wakabayashi launched his manga back in October 2012 and it was eventually published in Weekly Sh┼Źnen Magazine. Kodnasha Comics releases an English version of the series digitally.The 4-koma manga focuses on a series of different high school student romantic pairings who struggle to come to terms with what it means to like someone, how to confess and what it means to be in a relationship. The first season from Studio Gokumi consisted of 12 episodes that were 15 minutes each.The question of where to start reading the manga after the anime ends is too tricky for a succinct answer as the anime adaptation omits several characters and pairings that were present from Chapter 1.