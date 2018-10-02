TSUREDURE CHILDREN Manga Creator Announces That The 4-Koma Manga Will End In 2 More Volumes
Studio Gokumi's adaptation of Toshiya Wakabayashi's 4-koma online manga Tsurezure Chirudoren (Tsuredure Children) came out of nowhere to win over many hearts when it premiered last July. However, in a recently deleted Tweet, Wakabayashi revealed that he's ending the manga with the release of its 12th volume, which will hit retailer shelves in Japan in June or July. The manga's 11th volume is set for release on March 16.
With the manga ending, what are the chances that Tsuredure Children, the surprise fan-favorite series of the Summer 2017 anime season receives a second season?
Wakabayashi launched his manga back in October 2012 and it was eventually published in Weekly Shōnen Magazine. Kodnasha Comics releases an English version of the series digitally.
The 4-koma manga focuses on a series of different high school student romantic pairings who struggle to come to terms with what it means to like someone, how to confess and what it means to be in a relationship. The first season from Studio Gokumi consisted of 12 episodes that were 15 minutes each.
The question of where to start reading the manga after the anime ends is too tricky for a succinct answer as the anime adaptation omits several characters and pairings that were present from Chapter 1.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]