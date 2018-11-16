VATICAN MIRACLE EXAMINER: Series Set To End Next Month
In 2011 a mystery series, that was done in novel form, was released by Rin Fujiki. The series was titled "Vatican Miracle Examiner" and it followed two young men who work for the Vatican with the sole job of figuring out whether claims of miracles were either fact oor fiction. The novels hace over 1.35 million copies in print and is still ongoing. In 2016, Anju Hiro spearheaded the manga adaption of the series that has been running ever since. The series premiered in the pages of Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Gene and has even spawned its own anime series as well!
Most miracles can't be explained. Or can they? The Vatican miracle examiners would find the answer. Hit the jump for more info on the series' ending.
It was recently announced that the books 27th chapter would be its final one. The manga is slated to end during the month of December in the January issue of Monthly Comic Gene. Sad to see the series end? Share your thoughts in the usual place and if you want to catch up on the sereis there are at least four compiled volumes!
