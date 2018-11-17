Viz Media Has Licensed MY HERO ACADEMIA: SMASH!!, KOMI CAN'T COMMUNICATE And BEASTARS
Viz Media has announced that it acquired the license to three new manga projects: My Hero Academia: Smash!! spin-off, Komi Can't Communicate and Beastars and one novel titled Automatic Eve. These titles will be available in the Viz Media website in summer 2019.
Three new titles have landed on the hands of anime and manga distributor Viz Media. My Hero Academia: Smash!!, Komi Can't Communicate and Beastars are now licensed by the company. Here is more.
My Hero Academia: Smash!! is a spin-off comedy or parody manga that is written and drawn by Hirofumi Neda, Weekly Shonen Jump and the Jump+ App publish it. The mang series ran from November 9, 2015 to November 2017 and has 5 volumes. The characters from the My Hero Academia franchise are drawn in chibi form and the series is full of comedy gags.
Komi Can't Communicate has been publishing since May 18, 2016, it is written as well as drawn by Tomohito Oda, Shounen Sunday serializes it and has 183 chapters out right now. The story revolves around a girl that no one can take their eyes off of and is really bad at communicating. The main male character tries to get close to her and help her out.
The Beastars manga series has been publishing since September 8, 2016, has 11 volumes out right now, is written by Paru Itagaki and published by Akita Shoten. The story follows a gray wolf through his student life and living in a world filled with anthropomorphic animals that have divided between carnivores and herbivores.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]