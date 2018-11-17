Viz Media Has Licensed MY HERO ACADEMIA: SMASH!!, KOMI CAN'T COMMUNICATE And BEASTARS

Three new titles have landed on the hands of anime and manga distributor Viz Media. My Hero Academia: Smash!! , Komi Can't Communicate and Beastars are now licensed by the company. Here is more.

Viz Media has announced that it acquired the license to three new manga projects: My Hero Academia: Smash!! spin-off, Komi Can't Communicate and Beastars and one novel titled Automatic Eve. These titles will be available in the Viz Media website in summer 2019.

My Hero Academia: Smash!! is a spin-off comedy or parody manga that is written and drawn by Hirofumi Neda, Weekly Shonen Jump and the

Jump+ App

publish it. The mang series ran from November 9, 2015 to November 2017 and has 5 volumes. The characters from the My Hero Academia franchise are drawn in chibi form and the series is full of comedy gags.