WASTEFUL DAYS OF HIGH SCHOOL GIRL Manga Getting An Anime Series

The comedy school manga series by Beano, who writes the story and draws the art, has opened up an official website and shared the news that an anime series is in development. There is no information on the anime, no staff, cast or anything else. We just know that the series is coming. The site is very limited as well, there is nothing except the official key visual and its Twitter feed.



The manga series has been publishing since 2014 and its latest chapter, chapter number 25, came out on July 29, 2018. The manga is serialized by Niconico A and Niconico Sega. No company has the English license to this series, it is not being published in North America. As soon as there is more information on the anime series, we will let you know.





