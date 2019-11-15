WEATHERING WITH YOU Anime Movie Is A Running Success After Earning 154 Million Yuan In Three Days
Makoto Shinkai's Weathering With You is headed in the right direction where success is concerned as the film earned in its first three days a whopping 154 million yuan, which is approximately $22 million in the American currency.
The anime film, Weathering With You, is already a massive success at the worldwide box office as it managed to earn a whopping 154 million Yuan in the first three days.
The movie opened in China on November 1, and so far, it has become the eight highest earning Japanese movie in the history of Chinese cinema. Surprisingly, the film has managed to surpass Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration and 2018 smash hit, Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer.
Here is the official premise:
Weathering with You takes place in Japan during a period of rainy weather. Hodaka Morishima, a high-school teenage boy who has run away to Tokyo befriends an orphan girl named Hina Amano, who appears to be able to manipulate the weather.
From what we have learned, the movie has so far earned $218.7 million at the worldwide box office, which is quite good for an anime film. Time will tell if it can surpass $300 million in the coming weeks, which is something we expect it to do, at least.
