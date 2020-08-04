WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP: Magazine Pushed Back Due To Potential COVID-19 Infection

Sheuisha's Weekly Shonen Jump publishes some of the most iconic and influential manga to date, including My Hero Academia, One Piece and Dragon Ball Z. While the magazine has been publishing its issues throughout the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company may potentially have this disease hit closer to home, than expected.

While no new information has been given, aside from what has already been released. It has been announced that the magazine may have had an employee infected with COVID-19. The employee, whose name was not given, is in their 40's and decided to go to the hospital after exhibiting flu like symptoms. Shueisha has stressed that this employee has had limited interaction with other employees yet, to be safe, have decided to have the staff work from home. Shogakukan will also be doing the same, as they've had employees diagnosed with the virus.

Due to this, there will be a slight delay in the publication of the coming volumes of Weekly Shonen Jump. Instead of the 21st and 22nd volumes being separate, the company will instead be releasing the two chapters together, later in the month.





Thoughts on the current delay? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot and expect the double chapter of Weekly Shonen Jump on April 27th!