WORST: Manga Series Will Be Getting A New Spinoff Series
Hiroshi Takakashi's Manga series Worst, is a series that began all the way back in 2001 and ultimately concluded in 2013. The series compiled itself in only 33 volumes, following the story of Hana Tsukishima as he worked his way up the ladder of gangs in Suzuran Boy's High School. The series was massively successful and even began publishing in North America in 2004! Recently the creator announced that he would be coming out with a brand new spinoff series focusing on another character named Guriko.
Manga series, Worst, is a classic manga tale from the early 2000's; after a few years since its last run, a brand new spinoff book was announced. Hit the jump for more!
The new series would be called Worst Gaiden: Guriko and is set to premier in the seventh issue of Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion. Excited for the new side story? Happy for more content from the Worst universe? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
