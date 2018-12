WORST: Manga Series Will Be Getting A New Spinoff Series

Hiroshi Takakashi's Manga series, is a series that began all the way back in 2001 and ultimately concluded in 2013. The series compiled itself in only 33 volumes, following the story of Hana Tsukishima as he worked his way up the ladder of gangs in Suzuran Boy's High School. The series was massively successful and even began publishing in North America in 2004! Recently the creator announced that he would be coming out with a brand new spinoff series focusing on another character named Guriko.The new series would be calledand is set to premier in the seventh issue ofWeekly Shonen Champion. Excited for the new side story? Happy for more content from theuniverse? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!