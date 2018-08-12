YOU DON'T KNOW GUNMA YET Manga Finalizes Publication With Its 11th Volume

Author Hiroto Ida's comedy manga series, You Don't Know Gunma Yet , has announced that its upcoming volume 11 will be its last. Here is more information on the series.

Author Hiroto Ida's comedy manga, You don't know GUNMA yet, published its 10th volume and announced that the publication of volume 11, will be its last. Volume 11 will be out on summer 2019. Shinchosha has been publishing this manga in the Kurage Bunch magazine under the Bunch Comics imprint since October 2013 and has 8 volumes out right now.



A short television drama of 4 episodes aired from March 6, 2017 to March 27, 2017 from studio NTV. A live-action film was later developed and released on July 22, 2017. Both of these projects starred Shotaro Mamiya as the series' main character.



The anime series adaptation aired from April 2, 2018 to June 18, 2018 with 12 episodes. Mankyu directed as well as wrote the script, Kyohei Matsuno produces the show's soundtrack, Asahi Production as well as CJT animated the project. Gunma TV and Animax broadcasted the show.







Kamitsuki ends up having to move from Chiba Prefecture to Gunma Prefecture. He decides to do a little bit of research about Gunma on his way over, and everything he finds out is terrifying! For example, “The world’s only remaining unexplored area,” and “Make sure you take all your best equipment.” What kind of place is Gunma? What kinds of things are going to happen to him while he’s there? The Gunma-born author brings you the real truth about Gunma in this series.