English-Subtitled Trailer For CODE GEASS: LELOUCH OF THE RE;SURRECTION Released
The first teaser trailer for Code Geass; Lelouch of the Re;surrection was released in Japan last week and Sunrise has now provided a version that includes English subtitles. The new anime film will continue the events from where things left off in Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2.
After months of speculation and rumors, Sunrise officially released the first footage from the highly-anticipated final entry in the Code Geass saga with the release of the third compilation film.
More recently, Sunrise released 3 anime compilation films that recapped the events from the popular anime's first two seasons. Fans originally hoped that Code Geass: Re;surrection would be a new, full season of the show but Sunrise has since confirmed that the project is an anime film and is describing it as the definitive conclusion to the series.
The shot below is from the final scene of Code Geass R2, featuring an indistinguishable cart-driver pulling a wagon filled with hay. On top of the hay is C.C., who's reminiscing about Lelouch. That episode originally aired on September 28, 2008 and anime fans have debated for years about whether the cart-driver was actually Suzaku in Lelouch's uniform or Lelouch himself. In February, it looks as if that answer will finally be provided.
