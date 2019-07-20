New EVANGELION: 3.0+1.0 Teaser Trailer Drops On The Heels Of June 2020 Release Date Confirmation
Hot on the heels of the last Evangelion Rebuild film receiving a more definitive release date, a new teaser trailer has been released online. Anime Mojo shared the first teaser for the project way back in July 2018.
A June 2020 release date was recently confirmed for director Hideaki Anno and Studio Khara's Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 and we now have a brand new teaser trailer that's full of surprises.
The third film, Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo. was released in 2012, meaning mecha fans will have waited 8 years for the film's to finally be completed.
The new films are the second "retelling" of the original 26-episode TV anime series that wrapped in 1996. Two compilation films followed in 1997 before the new tetralogy kicked off in 2007 with Evangelion 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone.
Will Shinji redeem himself this time around? Will he pick Asuka or Rei in the end? And was that a glimpse of Kaworu near the end of the trailer? Studio Khara is certainly presenting a lot of interesting scenarios and possibilities for Evangelion fans to chew on as they wait for the film's release.
