GEN:LOCK: This New Clip Sees Michael B. Jordan's Julian Chase Amid An All-Out Mecha War

Rooster Teeth have released the very first clip from their upcoming anime series gen:LOCK , it features both Michael B. Jordan and Dakota Fanning's characters. Take a look..

have released a preview clip from the first episode their forthcoming gen:LOCK series.



gen:LOCK is set on a dystopian future Earth in which cultural divisions are solved through fighting in giant, mecha robot armor and follows a diverse team of young pilots. Rooster Teeth, the creators of RWBY,from the first episode their forthcoming gen:LOCK series.

Created by Gray Haddock, it stars a plethora of well-known talents: Maisie Williams (

), David Tennant (

), Dakota Fanning (

The Alienist

), Michael B. Jordan (

), and Kōichi Yamadera (Cowboy Bebop).

This clip sees Julian Chase (Jordan's character) and Miranda Worth (Fanning) amid full-on mecha warfare. The former is ordered to retreat but goes against his superior to buy time for his family and Miranda.



Check it out:

Game of ThronesDoctor Who, Jessica JonesBlack Panther, Creed

gen:LOCK is set to debut on January 26th, 2019.