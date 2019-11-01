GEN:LOCK: This New Clip Sees Michael B. Jordan's Julian Chase Amid An All-Out Mecha War
Rooster Teeth, the creators of RWBY, have released a preview clip from the first episode their forthcoming gen:LOCK series.
Rooster Teeth have released the very first clip from their upcoming anime series gen:LOCK, it features both Michael B. Jordan and Dakota Fanning's characters. Take a look..
gen:LOCK is set on a dystopian future Earth in which cultural divisions are solved through fighting in giant, mecha robot armor and follows a diverse team of young pilots.
Created by Gray Haddock, it stars a plethora of well-known talents: Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), David Tennant (Doctor Who, Jessica Jones), Dakota Fanning (The Alienist), Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed), and Kōichi Yamadera (Cowboy Bebop).
This clip sees Julian Chase (Jordan's character) and Miranda Worth (Fanning) amid full-on mecha warfare. The former is ordered to retreat but goes against his superior to buy time for his family and Miranda.
Check it out:
What do you think of the new clip? Are you looking forward to gen:LOCK?
gen:LOCK is set to debut on January 26th, 2019.
