 Anime NYC: MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM Creator Yoshiyuki Tomino To Make Big Appearance
To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Mobile Suit Gundam, the folks at Anime NYC will host no other than Yoshiyuki Tomin at the event later this year.

Vamien McKalin | 8/13/2019
Filed Under: "Gundam" Source: Anime News Network
Do you know of a man known as Yoshiyuki Tomino? If not, well, he's the creator of Gundam, and guess what? Anime NYC is planning to host this great man at the event later this year. Over the years, Tomino has done a wonderful job directing the Mobile Suit Gundam television series, and many others have followed his lead. 

We understand that Torino is commemorating the 40th Anniversary of the Mobile Suit Gundam anime series, and he will do so at Anime NYC, which will be his only appearance when visiting the United States this year. 

From what we have gathered, the plan is for Torino to attend panel discussions, autograph sessions, and special events within Anime NYC. Not only that, but the 2019 Gunpla Builders World Cup will take place at the event as well. For those who might be wondering, this is where Gundam builders go to show off their collective skills. 

Anime NYC will take place from November 15 to November 17. The event last year amassed over 36,000 people, and this year could surpass that with the attendance of Yoshiyuki Tomino.
