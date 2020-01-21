MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON Gets Action-Packed Announcement Trailer
We have some great news for fans of the Gundam series, as Bandai Namco has announced that they will bringing Mobile Suit Gundam VS. Extreme Maxi Boost ON to the West for the first time ever; a game that originally released for Japanese arcades in 2016.
Fans of the Gundam series will be ecstatic to know that bandai Namco is porting the Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxi Boost ON arcade game to the PlayStation 4; expected for this year.
Mobile Suit Gundam VS. Extreme Maxi Boost ON will give players the chance to take control of over 183 mobile suits from 36 versions of Gundam — giving them more than enough reasons to dive into the game — and engage in some action-packed, and high-intensity battles like the ones on the several versions of the anime.
As per Bandai Namco's announcement, Mobile Suit Gundam VS. Extreme Maxi Boost ON will be a PlayStation 4 exclusive, and it is expected to release at a yet-to-be-determined date this year. The developer did release an action-packed trailer for the game, so be sure to check it out down below and let us know your thoughts on it.
Check it out:
Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxi Boost ON is expected to release for the PlayStation 4 in 2020.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]