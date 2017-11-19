New DARLING IN THE FRANXX Poster Released, Along With New Story Details

It appears that DARLING in the FRANXX is a combination of shonen, mech and school anime as the original anime will depict students at an elite military school who are learning to pilot giant robots called Franxx. Like Pacific Rim, piloting the mech will require two individuals and each team in the anime will feature one girl and one boy. Additonally, these student soldiers will be piloting their mechs to battle giant monsters known as Kyōryū. The two main leads of the series wil be a boy named Hiro or Code:016 and his pink-haired partner, "Zero Two". The two pilot a Franxx known as Strelizia.



