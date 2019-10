A New Robotech Saga Starts Now With ROBOTECH REMIX #1 - Check Out The Trailer Now

Fans of Robotech can rejoice as another new mecha story emerges with Robotech: Remix. Read on for more information on what to expect from this all-new series!

Robotech is reborn from the ashes of Event Horizon! Writer Brenden Fletcher (Motorcrush, Isola) and artist Elmer Damaso (Robotech/Voltron, Marvel Mangaverse) boot up Robotech: Remix, an all-new series that will take beloved characters and iconic mecha to places fans have never seen before.

You read that right, mecha fans. Belovedmecha and characters will be exploring a new saga inWith an dead Captain Gloval, a blind Rick Hunter, and an adult, time displaced Dana Sterling in the midst, there is no telling where this remix will lead.is from Titan Comics and written by the New York Times best-selling writer Brenden Fletcher, and Elmer Damaso oflends his artistic skill.Check out the trailer and synopsis below and let us know what you think - will you be reading?hits stores on October 16, 2019.