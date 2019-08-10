 A New Robotech Saga Starts Now With ROBOTECH REMIX #1 - Check Out The Trailer Now
Fans of Robotech can rejoice as another new mecha story emerges with Robotech: Remix. Read on for more information on what to expect from this all-new series!

Joseph Gharagheer | 10/8/2019
Filed Under: "Robotech"
You read that right, mecha fans. Beloved Robotech mecha and characters will be exploring a new saga in Robotech: Remix. With an dead Captain Gloval, a blind Rick Hunter, and an adult, time displaced Dana Sterling in the midst, there is no telling where this remix will lead.

Robotech: Remix is from Titan Comics and written by the New York Times best-selling writer Brenden Fletcher, and Elmer Damaso of Robotech/Voltron lends his artistic skill.

Check out the trailer and synopsis below and let us know what you think - will you be reading?



Robotech is reborn from the ashes of Event Horizon! Writer Brenden Fletcher (Motorcrush, Isola) and artist Elmer Damaso (Robotech/Voltron, Marvel Mangaverse) boot up Robotech: Remix, an all-new series that will take beloved characters and iconic mecha to places fans have never seen before.

Robotech Remix #1 hits stores on October 16, 2019.
