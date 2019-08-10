A New Robotech Saga Starts Now With ROBOTECH REMIX #1 - Check Out The Trailer Now
You read that right, mecha fans. Beloved Robotech mecha and characters will be exploring a new saga in Robotech: Remix. With an dead Captain Gloval, a blind Rick Hunter, and an adult, time displaced Dana Sterling in the midst, there is no telling where this remix will lead.
Fans of Robotech can rejoice as another new mecha story emerges with Robotech: Remix. Read on for more information on what to expect from this all-new series!
Robotech: Remix is from Titan Comics and written by the New York Times best-selling writer Brenden Fletcher, and Elmer Damaso of Robotech/Voltron lends his artistic skill.
Check out the trailer and synopsis below and let us know what you think - will you be reading?
Robotech is reborn from the ashes of Event Horizon! Writer Brenden Fletcher (Motorcrush, Isola) and artist Elmer Damaso (Robotech/Voltron, Marvel Mangaverse) boot up Robotech: Remix, an all-new series that will take beloved characters and iconic mecha to places fans have never seen before.
Robotech Remix #1 hits stores on October 16, 2019.
