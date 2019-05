The New CODE GEASS: LELOUCH OF THE RE;SURRECTION Anime Film Is Only Phase 1 Of A 10-Year Plan

ICYMI an announcement from Sakura-Con: Code Geass producer Kojiro Taniguchi announced there is a 10-YEAR PLAN for new Code Geass content, and the Lelouch of the Re;surrection movie (that opens on Sunday!) is only phase 1.



Funimation recently posted an interview with Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection producer Kōjirō Taniguchi where he revealed that the new anime film is only the first entry in a long, 10-year plan for the franchise.That's somehwat interesting as the original Sunrise TV anime project premiered its first 25-episode season in 2006 and a 25-episode second season in 2008. Prior to the release of the new film in Japan this past February, there's been very little new material besides two critically-maligned OVAs. Just what Sunrise plans for the franchise in the next 10 years is a subject that has many old-school anime fans debating the merits of revitilzing old-school anime and what other shows they'd like to see receive a similar treatment.Fellow producer Toshiro Fujiwara confirmed that Sunrise is planning more manga, anime and video games based on the Code Geas franchsie but they're currently unsure what media to venture into for the next step.