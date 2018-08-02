These PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING IMAX Posters Will Get You Ready For Round 2 Of Giant Monsters vs Giant Robots
Bracer Phoenix? Guardian Bravo? Or returning badass, Gipsy Danger? Which of these three
If you were a jaeger pilot pledged to protect the world from invading kaijus, would you want to fight with a giant buzzsaw, energy whip or arm-blade? These are the important questions in life.
gundams jaegers do you think would fare the best against a giant kaiju? Bracer Phoenix wields a buzzsaw-esque shield that's secretly a vortex cannon. Guardian Bravo's weapon of choice is the Elec-16 Arc Whip while Danger has its familiar, retractable arm blade.
On March 23, Pacific Rim Uprising hits theaters and picks up 10 years after the events of the first film. While Charlie Hunnam's Raleigh Becket is absent, Rinko Kikuchi's Mako Mori returns to pass the torch to a new generation of jaeger pilots, led by John Boyega's Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris' Elba's Stacker Pentecost.
The buzz for the film has been fairly muted as cinema talk at the moment is focused on Marvel's Black Panther. However, when Uprising hits theaters a month later, Panther should be on the downward slope of its box office trajectory and the film will only have to contend with the likes of Tomb Raider (03/16) and Ready Player One (03.29).
The globe-spanning conflict between otherworldly monsters of mass destruction and the human-piloted super-machines built to vanquish them was only a prelude to the all-out assault on humanity in Pacific Rim Uprising.
John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous “Kaiju.” Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi)—who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction.
Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot Lambert (The Fate of the Furious’ Scott Eastwood) and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara (newcomer Cailee Spaeny), as the heroes of the PPDC become the only family he has left. Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale.
Pacific Rim Uprising is directed by Steven S. DeKnight (Netflix’s Daredevil, STARZ’s Spartacus) and also stars Jing Tian, Burn Gorman, Adria Arjona and Charlie Day.
