TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY First Season Now Available On Netflix Streaming Service

The Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy has begun. Siege , the first season (consisting of six twenty-minute episodes, is now available to stream on Netflix.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege is an all-new animated series brought about as a part of Netflix's new anime banner. The series is, of course, based on the iconic toyline of the same name wherein alien robots are capable of transforming into such things as cars, fighter planes, helicopters, motorcycles, etc.

The series is brought to you by Hasbro, Netflix, Polygon Pictures, and Rooster Teeth The latter is best known for RWBY and gen:LOCK. Polygon Pictures produces, handling the actual animation of the series.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege is but the first of three arcs that will in total make up the Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy. This first season consists of six episodes that are all have a runtime of about twenty minutes. The second arc is called "Earthrise" and we currently don't know the name of the third and final one — nor when they will see the light of day.

Nevertheless, Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege is now streaming on Netflix. If you're subscribed to the streaming service, you can get to watching the six-episode season right now. Here's a link to the Netflix page to give you a headstart.

TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY: SIEGE begins in the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The war that has torn apart their home planet of Cybertron is at a tipping point. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, both want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms.

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege is now streaming on Netflix.